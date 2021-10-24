Kim Kardashian as JLo Wears the Definitive Look for Fall | AP

It seems that Kim Kardashian will continue to wear some onesies for the remainder of the season, only now she added other details, as well as Jennifer Lopez the socialite wore what could be the perfect outfit to wear throughout this autumn.

The design you are presenting to us Kim kardashian In its new publication it could quickly become a trend, especially because it is practical and easy to get, it will surely become the favorite of many.

Throughout her career she has come across hundreds of imitators who want to have a style similar to hers, being a fashion celebrity this beauty like Jennifer Lopez quickly tend to create and impose trends.

For the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian and fiancee of Travis Barker, causing millions of Internet users to want to look just like her is something quite simple, given that to this day she has more than 260 million followers.

Kim Kardashian as JLo Wears the Definitive Look for Fall | AP

A figure that rose again in just a couple of weeks, as it has been doing for months on Instagram, the overwhelming number of people influenced by this beautiful model is stratospheric.

Three hours ago the businesswoman and owner of KKW Beauty Kim kardashian West shared two new photos on his account, where he is wearing a jumpsuit that complements a bit and contrasts with the warm tones of fall.

This is purple in addition to the jumpsuit, he also has a pair of gloves and his ankle boots seem to be made of the same material, although it seems to be just one piece completely, on top he is wearing a thick coat that seems to be made of a light plastic.

The design of her long coat is completely smooth, the sleeves cover part of the businesswoman’s fingers, which is surely designed because it looks tailored to her.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the first photo he is squatting, and the light that his jumpsuit reflects a little causes some parts of the suit to look darker than others, the same happens in the second photo where he is standing.

JLo has also been sharing some images with an outfit in brown tones, however none as daring as the North West mother, with this striking contrast of colors, there is no doubt that each one has its own style.