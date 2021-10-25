Kim Kardashian collaborates with Fendi for her new collection | Instagram

Recently, the American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a new publication where she shows us a new line of SKIMS, but in collaboration with the American brand Fendi.

The new designs launched by the beautiful Instagram celebrity are simply spectacular, they were shared precisely on his official account 8 hours ago.

In the publication he mentions about this first collaboration and that in fact it is a limited collection, which will be launched on November 19, with this announcement all customers who are followers of Kim kardashian they will be aware of said launch.

You can find these pieces on both the SKIMS official website and Fendi, surely Khloé Kardashian’s older sister should feel very proud of this new step as a businesswoman, collaborating with large fashion companies.

There were four designs that Kim Kardashian shared in her publication, in which we find 7 photos, each of the pieces is unique and surely they adapt to the needs of those who acquire them.

Kim Kardashian collaborates with Fendi for her new collection | AP

Tight and transparent garments could not be missing among the designs of the famous businesswoman and best friend of Paris Hilton.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the first, we see her wearing a sleeveless top with wide straps and a pair of socks that reach the waist, in addition to being transparent, they have the Fendi brand printed in a pattern that is repeated throughout the design.

In the second photo we see her wearing a warm military green bodysuit with narrow straps and although it looks a bit basic near her groin, we see the Fendi logo stamped again.

It also has a coat in a tone similar to the body, inside it is printed with a pattern of the fashion brand.

For the fourth photo we see her wearing what appears to be a sleeveless jumpsuit in beige, the Fendi patterned pattern with her logo and name is repeated, in the fourth and removing the photo we see a close up of the top and the stockings.

In the last two photos we see Kim kardashian wear a black bodysuit with long sleeves repeating the same design with the pattern.

After 8 hours since its publication, it already has more than 3 million red hearts in addition to having accumulated almost 16 thousand comments in total.