Kim Kardashian could be debuting partner: Pete Davidson

The businesswoman and famous socialite of the United States Kim Kardashian was caught with the comedian Pete davidson, They were holding hands! Will they already be a couple?

After his scandalous separation from the rapper Kanye west, Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister had not given any sign of dating someone else, until precisely today.

Curiously this is not the first time they have been seen together, in fact a couple of weeks ago they were seen kissing on the lips on Saturday Night Life, when Kim kardashian participated as Hosting.

Probably from that moment on both of them were attracted, although it could also be that they already knew each other and became even more friends with the confidence of appearing hand in hand, although in reality it is not something usual in the businesswoman.

Despite the age difference between the two they seem to get along very well, Kim is 41 years old, but in reality it seems easy to be 20 years younger and as for the SNL member he is only 27 respectively.

To get a little ahead of Halloween Kim kardashian, Pete Davidson as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker were at the Knott’s Berry Farm party in California, which this time had a Halloween theme.

When they were getting ready to leave the park it was when they were captured very together holding hands, they were also captured in some mechanical games.

As you well know, the famous socialite is usually quite cautious when it comes to her private life, so when her separation with the father of her four children was discovered, a prudent time had already passed.

Probably for her as well as for any other celebrity it is very important to keep some secrets from her fans, since it is not because they are public figures that they should know everything they are going through.

In the event that the owner of SKIMS has decided to start having a relationship with the young comedian, she advanced her Halloween celebration to be able to enjoy a family reunion, as she shared in her stories.

Kim was wearing a suit from the famous 80’s cartoon “The Galactic Falcons”, although he has not shown his costume completely, what is seen is impressive, he always finds a way to attract the attention of his million followers.