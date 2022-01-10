Kim kardashian has been caught doing a photo montage, what a novelty. The different thing is that, instead of putting on the three tons of virtual makeup as usual, she has done it with the face of True, his sister’s daughter. Apparently also, the professional who is in charge of the subject must be on vacation, because it seems like a job done with Windows Paint. We will tell you the details, because that is what interests us today and it is already taking a long time for the meteorite to finish us off.

Once again I have to talk about Kim Kardashian, because something I have said in the last meeting of El Output that I did not like and, oh surprise, it is another nonsense that the influencer has done.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home has already gutted almost 300 million followers, now he is back with what he does best, montages and fake photos on Instagram.

In fact, I am going to remove the phrase “what you do best”, because He has shown off with how filthy he is this time.

Kim Kardashian’s shabby Photoshop with her niece’s face

It all started with the year, when Kim uploaded a photo of her daughter Chicago and True, her sister Klhoe’s daughter. The photo, taken at Disneyland and with the brief caption: “Lots of love,” showed the two girls riding an attraction and, in another snapshot, wearing Minnie’s ears and a souvenir in hand.

Exciting, wonderful, emotion overwhelms me … With almost 3 million “likes” As of this writing, seasoned Kardashian fans, with an even more pathetic life than mine, they noticed right away that the photos were a bit weird.

Let’s see, you don’t have to be a genius to verify that, indeed, True’s face is a glob that doesn’t match anything of the rest of the snapshots.

In an analysis worthy of a seedy episode of CSI, the kardashianvideo fan account showed that it probably has a basement full of conspiracy and corpses, when it published a snapshot in which it thoroughly analyzed the trick.

With arrows and circles and all that stuff to make it look like a brainy job (and, incidentally, you don’t have any friends), he detailed everything in depth.

In other photos of the girls from behind, It is clear that the one who is dressed as True is not True, and that she has different hair. Similarly, the face that has been struck on the girl is identical to that of a previous photograph of True on the beach.

That, and anyone with a working retina will appreciate how it hurts to witness a job worthy of Windows Paint 1.0.

Who is under the Photoshop of the Kardashian really?

Good question, apparently, instead of True, Khloe’s daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter hides, another of the sisters.

The reason for such a meaningless change?

To be honest, nobody knows, just as nobody knows what goes through the brain of an influencer, if there really is something there or intelligent life on Instagram. Unsolved mysteries, not like the true identity of the girl in question.

The only thing we know is that she has been quite ridiculous, but I am sure that she is very proud and that, in her head, it was spectacular to do something like that.