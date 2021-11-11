Kim Kardashian and her millionaire SKIMS and Fendi collaboration | .

The businesswoman and also famous American socialite Kim Kardashian, surprises again becoming even more millionaire, with the launch of her collaboration of SKIMS with Fendi.

It is said that once the clothes of Kendall Jenner’s older sister were available to the public, they immediately began to be sold, the tikitakas portal states that during the first minute Kim Kardashian earned a million dollars.

If you are a fan of Kim kardashian As well as its products, you will know that it has an interesting marketing model that has worked quite well so far, it was implemented a couple of years ago and continues to apply it to this day.

Kanye West’s ex-wife knows how to handle social networks perfectly, in this way she takes advantage of her popularity to have a greater reach with her more than 262 million followers.

Surely you wonder what is the technique that the businesswoman and influencer uses to be successful in her sales.

Nowadays it is not only enough to launch a product on the market and know that the owner is a famous person, although of course it helps a lot, but it is not everything, that is why Kim Kardashian implemented this technique, with which in just a minute already he had almost exhausted his entire stock earning 1 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian’s technique to have higher sales

It is something that seems to be simple, however, first you must be popular in a social network, the greater number of followers you have, the greater opportunity you have to sell your product, for some it may be something complicated but not impossible.

What Kim kardashian She does is promote her products through her social networks, with more than 262 million views it is quite easy for her to make any of her products popular.

SKIMS quickly became popular thanks to the fact that it is a good product and has a lot of variety, in terms of colors, designs and sizes that adapt to all body types.

Through photographs where she is usually the main model, she shares previous content of her products, in this case from SKIMS with Fendi, where she shared many publications referring to this new collaboration that began to promote from the end of October.

Something that the businesswoman also applies is that her future buyers can set aside their products and be on the waiting list, so that at the time of launch everything is exhausted in a record period, it is said that the waiting list for this sale was of more than 300 thousand people.