Kim Kardashian is celebrating, her fortune enters Forbes | AP

The famous Forbes Magazine has been given the task of calculating how much the millionaire fortune by Kim Kardashian who by the way is wearing long tablecloths because today she is 41 years old.

Being a famous American businesswoman, model and socialite by the name of Kim kardashian We are seeing him everywhere, especially since his reality show KUWTK began 14 years ago.

The younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian has been included in the list of billionaires of Forbes, thanks to her various companies and earnings from her social networks and others today it could be said that Kim is a billionaire.

This October 21, Kim Kardashian turns 41 years old, for millions the businesswoman born in Los Angeles, California in the United States has everything except her marriage that apparently is about to conclude her divorce.

Kim Kardashian is celebrating, her fortune enters Forbes | AP

It seems that some questions about the distribution of the goods are still being discussed, the most recent rumors claim that Kim has bought part of the mansion that he bought next to the rapper Kanye west, father of her four children.

Now she owns a $ 60 million property, since its publication was made public, it seems that the businesswoman who owns SKIMS and KKW Beauty worked the idea of ​​concentrating on working more, perhaps to stop thinking about her marital problems .

Which undoubtedly became a success, since the profits it has made have opened the doors to one of the most famous business and finance magazines in the world where only certain personalities can appear.

People say that Kim kardashian He managed to enter the magazine where his younger sister Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are also found thanks to the fact that in just one year he managed to make 51 million dollars, this being the first time he enters this famous list.

Kim Kardashian’s fortune now amounts to one billion dollars, according to the famous magazine founded in 1917 by BC Forbes, an impressive list of entrepreneurs and personalities who have stood out in the industry is published every year.

Some of the companies that are known about the businesswoman with her clothing brand SKIMS, and also her beauty line KKW Beauty, also has a line of makeup and perfumes, maybe you did not know, but she also has shares in Netflix, Adidas, Disney and Amazon.