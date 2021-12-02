Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson shows their love with affection | AP

Since the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete davidson every news about the couple is exciting, especially since he is loving with the businesswoman, he refers to her as “My girl“.

A source close to the businesswoman is said to have told some details about this new love affair of the important celebrity who owns SKIMS.

Among celebrities it is always quite common that when they become a couple they become a trend as happened a couple of months ago with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after being boyfriends again after 17 years.

We continually found headlines related to their names however, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They have taken their place, especially now that we begin to see signs of affection, such as holding hands or simply referring to each other with cute phrases.

The comedian of the famous satirical program Saturday Night Live better known as SNL, according to the source who shared the information with People magazine, claims that Pete constantly travels to Los Angeles to be with this beauty.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson shows their love with affection | Instagram

Without a doubt, he considers her his priority, especially when it is mentioned that he talks about her all the time and always referring to her as “My girl”, words that he accompanies in any sentence where he mentions her name.

Surely these attentions seem charming to the 41-year-old businesswoman, who, according to said source, likes the SNL comedian more every day.

It is said that they began their relationship at the beginning of November, when the businesswoman participated in an episode of the program where Pete works, surely from that moment the spark between them began.

For years the name of Kim kardashian is synonymous with controversy, whether in a good or bad way, curiously most of them caused by herself and rarely by third parties.

At the end of a relationship it is important to heal our soul and go through due process, some people manage to do it quickly and others can take months and even years, in the case of Kylie Jenner’s older sister this took a couple of months.

After her separation with Kanye West, the businesswoman and socialite focused on her work and especially on her children, growing the popularity of her companies and growing in her social networks more than ever, until today she has 266 million followers.