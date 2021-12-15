Kim kardashian

The socialite commemorated her new conquest on her Instagram with a photo session …

Kim Kardashian couldn’t be happier to end the year with one of her goals achieved: She passed the Baby Bar! Exam, an important exam that every law student needs to pass to continue with their studies.

Through her social networks, Kim told the news to her fans, celebrating that she is getting closer to becoming a lawyer every day, as well as her father, the late Robert Kardashian. With that message, Kim Kardashian celebrated being one step closer to become a lawyer.

In a long message on Instagram, Kim was excited about her conquest.

“OMG I passed the Baby Bar exam !!! Looking at myself in the mirror, I am very proud of the woman seen in her reflection today. For anyone who does not know my path in law school, please know that this was not easy nor was it delivered to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I succeeded! (I had COVID on the third try with a fever of 104 but I’m not making excuses), ”he said.

“In California the way I’m studying law you have to take 2 Baby Bar exams, this was just the first one, but with the toughest pass rate. The best lawyers told me that this was an almost impossible journey and more difficult than the traditional route of law school, but it was my only option and it feels so good to be here and on track to achieve my goals.

And she did not forget to thank the friends who helped her and encouraged her to keep going:

“A big shout out to @ vanjones68, who convinced me to go to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney, who took me to see their every move in the courtroom. I respect them a lot and I thank you both for letting me accompany you and ask all the little questions along the way. .

“[Fueron] 10-hour days, 4-hour daily zooms, our in-person practice tests week after week. We did it! ”He said.

“I know my dad would be very proud and actually would be so surprised to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. They told me he was known for making fun of people who didn’t turn down their first try like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader! The bottom line is never give up, even when you’re holding onto a thread, you can! Put your mind to it and do it because it feels so good once you get to the other side! “