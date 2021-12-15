Kim Kardashian poses for famous magazine, dressed in black | AP

Once again the flirtatious businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian shared a publication, in it she appears posing for a famous magazine while he was dressed in black wearing her beautiful silhouette again.

A day ago, the younger sister of the famous Internet personality Kourtney Kardashian shared a post where she was wearing some clothes, which were not only eye-catching, it was a combination that highlighted everything in her.

With seven photos Kim kardashian As usual, he decided to surprise his millions of followers, which as of today amount to 269 million.

It was for the i-Di Magazine that the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West participated, who is the father of his four children, and with whom he was for six years of his life as husband and wife.

Kim Kardashian West is the name with which she became famous | AP

In her description, the owner of SKIMS and KKW Beauty, commented on some accounts of the people who had been in charge of making her photo shoot perfect, shared the name of her photographer, the casting director and her makeup.

Apparently the first photo is the cover, she is wearing a black bodysuit with suspenders as well as black pants, her hair is collected with a long braid style that we have seen on more than one occasion.

Each of the photos is made in black and white, Kim kardashian She has some variations on her outfit, with shorter tops and a skirt as she appeared in her second photo.

Something that is repeated in several photos and that immediately draws attention, is her necklace, this is silver in color and it seems to be a snake that closes with its own body.

You can also see a long raincoat that could go to the floor and like his other outfits, this is black.

Kim Kardashian’s success as a future lawyer

One of the most recent news that has been shared for several days is that the businesswoman and influencer managed to pass her law test.

This appears to be her third attempt at becoming an aspiring lawyer, even though she long ago had the opportunity to help certain women on her Kim Kardashian West: Justice Project.

Being the daughter of a famous lawyer, the businesswoman surely wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, apparently only Kim decided to study a career.