Kim Kardashian reveal who she had her “first time with” | .

Something that perhaps millions would be interested to know is when was the “first time” of their favorite celebrity and celebrity star, in this case Kim Kardashian, appears in a book written by Sean Smith who was in charge of sharing this information.

The name of the person and other information is even mentioned that for certain people will be of the utmost importance, perhaps only because of the morbidity that the mere fact of knowing it produces.

The famous socialite And an American businesswoman has conquered millions not only with her content on social networks and products that she promotes from her companies, what has raised her name are the controversies in which she has been involved.

The most curious thing is that the own Kim kardashian He has been the one who fostered this type of situation, with some comments that he has made or simply by sharing some scandalous photographs that will have left more than one shocked.

The ex-wife of rapper Kanye West appears in the book entitled “Kim”, written by Sean Smith who reveals that he had his first experience with a young man who by the way is related to Michael Jackson.

In addition, the well-known fact of the video that was recorded when he was with his partner Ray J is mentioned, with which his popularity began to increase exponentially, leading shortly after to become a celebrity and recognized businesswoman.

Kim kardashian He was with Tito Joe Jackson nephew of the king of pop Michael Jackson, it is mentioned in the book that he had a two-year relationship with the young man, he even asked his mother Kris Jenner’s permission to start using birth control pills.

It is said that the businesswoman and owner of SKIMS and KKW Beauty when she was only 14 years old began to have relationships with her young partner.

As for the nephew of the interpreter of “Bilie Jean” he commented that he has always maintained a very good relationship with the Kardashian Jenner clan, however he did not mention the fact that he had an even closer relationship with Kim kardashian.

This information can be found in the book written by Sean Smith published on September 24, 2015, which you can purchase in online stores.

In Amazon the hardback book has a cost of 29.97 dollars, which in Mexican pesos would be approximately $ 586.35 as of today, that a pain is at 20.24 Mexican pesos.