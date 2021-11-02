Flirty Kim Kardashain disguises herself as “Galactic Falcon” | Instagram

The American businesswoman, model and influencer Kim Kardashian shared some photos of what was her costume for Halloween, surprised several because with his look some fans immediately remembered a famous cartoon of yesteryear.

The younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian decided to dress in the style of the “Galactic Falcons” in English is “Silverhawks”, one of the most famous series of those years, and it would not be a surprise that Kim kardashian have seen her next to her sisters.

This cartoon that began in the 80’s and ended in the 90’s had 65 episodes, where we saw a futuristic cartoon, in those days for any child to see this type of content was exciting, especially everything related to space.

According to his description, he mentions that it is his costume for Halloween 2021, although it is something more than evident, in addition to the style of his costume It is a cowbot, although it immediately brought back some memories of the aforementioned cartoon.

Her costume consists of a two-piece suit, she wears a top with sleeves and some cuts between the sleeves, her charms as usual were a little exposed.

Once you look down you will see a kind of chap attached to the suit at the top, which is just a suspension with some volume, on the calves and part of his arms has pieces that protrude from his suit, they look like fins!

Something that could not be missing was also a hat, with this it gave the perfect touch for your outfit of “space cowgirl”, the whole outfit was made of a silver material that was reflected, so it had a certain shine that immediately called attention.

Kim Kardashian has 3,845,264 red hearts for 23 hours that she shared this publication, took advantage of all the space that Instagram allows to share photos, there are 10 in total and in some of them she appears accompanied by several friends.

Several of her millions of followers were delighted to see her wearing this outfit, it is something that has always characterized her since year after year Kim kardashian He tends to surprise with his costumes, either individually or as a family alongside his children and until recently Kanye West.

Recently some rumors began about a new relationship with the SNL comedian Pete Davidson, they were seen together recently holding hands, however, no one has projected about it.