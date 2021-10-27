Kim Kardashian shows off her fitted figure with Fendi garments | .

The Instagram star, businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian has been most excited in the aforementioned application from the moment she announced her collaboration with Fendi, recently shared a new publication where he is wearing some clothes.

Kim kardashian She has always been characterized by modeling her body to perfection, she is undoubtedly the queen of girdles, since she launched her brand SKIMS He has not done more than reveal his own secrets to have an enviable figure.

Three hours ago, the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian launched a new publication on her account, where she shows how some of the clothes that she had previously shared in another publication look like.

Unlike the first ones in this new one she is showing not only her charms if she does not help her fans to get an idea of ​​how these clothes look already on.

Kim Kardashian shows off her fitted figure with Fendi garments | .

Again we find the transparent top and stockings that have a complete print with the Fendi logo on the entire fabric, thanks to the fact that these garments allow the passage of light you can see their charms.

Until yesterday she was wearing a kind of long-sleeved jumpsuit, with these new photos this can be corroborated even though the image only shows up to her hips.

Another of his new designs is similar to the latter, all the same design and it is also black, only this piece is a body.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In order not to take away the prominence of her clothes, the businesswoman decided to wear her hair in a long braid, a design that attracted attention was a black set that seems to be made of velvet.

The famous Forbes magazine recently included Kim kardashian As one of the largest and most influential billionaires, she is said to earn a huge sum of money every day, especially when she launches a new product on the market.

The Kardashian sisters have managed to succeed in every project in which they have ventured, the advantage that each one has is that they have millions of followers in their respective Instagram accounts, their surname is known worldwide.

Although they have triumphed as sisters, each one has also done it in their own way and that is why they are also recognized in show business and the world of entertainment.