Kim Kardashian, stalker breaks into her luxurious home again | .

This person has been constant in wanting to have something with the famous socialite whom he apparently adores, but in a distorted and even somewhat dangerous way, as breaking into his home without the consent of Kim Kardashian is against the law.

The news was shared on October 19 and fortunately did not pass to greater due to the fact that the security elements of the famous socialite Kim kardashian They managed to arrest said person and bring him to the disposal of the competent authority.

According to other media Nicholas Constance, name of the stalker, has become the most insistent in some years to date.

This is not the first time that he has appeared in the home of Kanye West’s ex-wife, since at the beginning of the year he had also infiltrated the outskirts of the property of the owner of SKIMS, resulting in a restraining order from the popular star by KUWTK.

Kim Kardashian, her stalker, breaks into her luxurious home again | Instagram kimkardashian

Since a few days ago the defendant chose to disobey the restraining order that Constanza acquired at the beginning of the year, he has now won a prison sentence with a bond to pay of 150 thousand dollars, that is why it is important to comply with the laws!

Surely you will remember something that happened at the beginning of the year, when this individual sent a diamond ring with a contraceptive pill to one of the Kardashian sisters, we are talking about Kim kardashian.

According to these types of unfortunate events and especially unpleasant for her and her children, the businesswoman mentioned in some statements that it was not the first time that Nicholas had appeared at her house, for some months he had been presenting.

On one of those occasions, he wanted to convince his security team that he had a romantic date with Kylie Jenner’s older sister, and that they were both going to dinner.

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has requested a restraining order for a person, it is said that there is another man who wanted to get a little more with her, not only to fantasize about marrying her as Constanza, rather it was to have “physical contact “.

The two younger sisters of the Kardashian Jenner clan have also had mishaps with people who break into their homes, one of them was willing to declare his love for Kylie Jenner, fortunately she was not at home when this happened.

The second stepped into Kendall Jenner’s pool without any clothing, resulting in a Restraining order for five years.