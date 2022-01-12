Kim Kardashian has been sued for manipulating “purchases” | .

Surely for some netizens it will not be a surprise to learn that Kim Kardashian has again been involved in a scandal, now it has been defendant by a group of investors who, according to a certain medium, the businesswoman manipulated some of her purchases, ending in failure.

This time it is about cryptocurrencies, apparently the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West today called Ye, conspired to buy one cryptocurrency called EthereumMax, resulting in a lousy investment.

Notably Kim kardashian He’s not the only celebrity to find himself in this trouble, so is former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce are also involved.

It turns out that the three celebrities were hired to promote said cryptocurrency, however the investment was something that was not expected, this being a collective lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian’s life seems to always be surrounded by controversy | Instagram kimkardashian

The name of the case according to the Bloomberg portal is “Huegerich v. Gentile, 22-cv-00163”, what they did was promote altcoins through their social networks, a very fruitful business that Kim Kardashian and her sisters have known to take advantage of perfectly.

It is said that they have been accused of conspiring so that the price of the token increased and thus sell inflated prices to tokens, this from the month of May until the end of June 2021 apparently, being that the value of the same fell by 80% in just 11 days.

Altcoins became a global trend at the end of spring of last year, today many people have decided to invest in them due to the uses and profits that could be had in the future, for some this is the new era.

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies began to increase, so did the variations, so we found several types such as the Emax that is the protagonist of the demand, which is an alternative cryptocurrency, created by a mysterious group of developers.

In the case of demand towards Kim kardashian It has not ruled on the matter, it will surely be rejected because she was hired for said promotion, she did not do it on her own, surely that will influence in the event that an agreement is not reached.

As for the former boxer, this would not be the first time he was sanctioned, it was in 2018 when the commission and the United States stock market fined him for promoting some offers without having mentioned that he had been paid for said advertising.