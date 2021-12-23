Kim Kardashian summed up her entire year 2021 with several photos | Instagram

For the renowned American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian this 2021 practically finished, so he decided to share a kind of year summary using a couple of photographs to reference their various activities for the year.

As you know Kim kardashian who is a millionaire celebrity has been involved in several controversies and scandals, mostly for belonging to the Kardashian Jenner clan, which constantly provokes the curiosity of his millions of followers.

In this flirty post shared photos on his official Instagram account, in fact it is the most recent, only six hours ago that his fans began to enjoy the content.

Not a day has passed yet and it already has more than 1,800,000 red hearts, and we also found 7,241 comments.

Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian had a pretty busy year | AP

Khloé Kardashian’s older sister took the opportunity to refer to all the positive things that happened to her throughout these months, although she also limited herself to certain activities and did not mention or make reference to her divorce with Kanye West and does not appear either Pete Davidson.

The first thing you see on the cover of the publication is an outfit from SKIMS, let’s remember that it launched a line of satin pajamas that became extremely popular, so much so that it continued to launch other models.

In the second image we see her asleep in an armchair, next to a table with several sheets, notepads and of course her cell phone, surely she was taking a break from working hard, as seen in some folders of contracts and others.

Again we admire not only her beauty, but also the impressive closet she has, perhaps with this she was referring to her social life, which was never affected despite their separation.

The same happens with the next photo where I was resting again in a comfortable armchair, and to one side we saw a beautiful Hermes brand bag in light brown.

Despite her constant work and certain controversies that probably discouraged her at the time, exercising will have helped her a lot as you can see in the later image.

The flirtatious businesswoman also shared a photo where she appears in a photo shoot, surely the selection of photos from Kim kardashian for posting on social networks or any promotion in the media.

In the last four photos again we find her in various outfits, some of them more casual and others full of glamor, ready to continue her busy social life.