Kim Kardashian surpasses Ines “N”, her bags are more expensive | Instagram

The flirtatious businesswoman, socialite, model and future lawyer Kim Kardashian belongs to the celebrity guild with exclusive garments and accessories, precisely her bags outnumber those who Ines “N” He came to brag on social networks.

For years, the former host of the Ventaneando program in the company of Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno, was wearing impressive outfits and especially some bags that she even got to give to her friends, including Galilea Montijo.

The fame and popularity of Kim kardashian It is incomparable and although there are some personalities that surpass her in terms of her fortune such as her best friend Paris Hilton, the number of followers between one and another on her Instagram accounts does not compare.

That is why the owner of SKIMS and ex-wife of Kanye West has no need to show off their clothes and accessories, since it seems that they are the ones who show themselves off.

In some public events in which we have seen the famous businesswoman and socialite, has casually brought some pieces that have stratospheric costs and that without exaggeration could cost a whole year of salary for not one but several people.

Kim Kardashian surpasses Ines “N”, her bags are more expensive | Instagram kimkardashian

TO Kim kardashian He likes to collect pieces that are unique and an art, which is why everything he uses has an even higher value than normal, as happened with Louis Vuitton’s Miroir Alma in its metallic version.

In a photo she appears next to her friend Paris Hilton who gave her this metallic piece, said image became famous because to date she continues to wear this beautiful and striking piece.

Hermes bag personalized by George Condo, it is a piece called “Haut a Courroies”, it was at that time her husband who gave her this exclusive piece.

One of the handbags that has attracted the most attention of Kourtney Kardashian’s beautiful sister is the Frenh Fries Clutch from the Hungarian brand Judith Leiber.

It is literally a bag shaped like French fries covered with beautiful stones, it is valued at five thousand dollars, more than 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

In Kim Kardashian’s walk closet we find handbags from important brands such as Hermes, Dior, Balenciaga, Hermes Kelly and perhaps a significant number of other renowned brands that would surely line up to appear in a photo hanging from her hand.

Many of them have been important gifts that he keeps with great affection and admiration, without a doubt it far exceeds the controversial Mexican host.