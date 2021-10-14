Kim Kardashian surprises wearing black pajamas as a dress | .

Charming and elegant this is how the famous socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian looks whenever she shares new content on social networks, just as it happened with this pajamas that conquered millions.

You surely know that Kim kardashian Kanye West’s ex-wife owns important brands in the market, not only related to beauty but also to clothing.

Has been SKIMS the brand that has stood out the most since she started promoting it herself, having millions of followers, it has been easy to get it to position itself as one of the favorites in the market.

In the event that you do not know what this company is, we will tell you quickly, in the SKIMS Online store, you will be able to find pajamas, girdles, socks and underwear that will surely mold your figure perfectly, this is its goal .

As expected the own Kim kardashian She uses them and this lets us know not only in the publications she shares promoting them, we have also seen her from her home showing off some models.

Kim Kardashian surprises wearing black pajamas as a dress | AP

As happened recently with a pajama design that has captivated millions, the video was shared through his Instagram stories and although you cannot perceive the reactions that his fans have had, it is certain that there have been millions.

This is because Khloé Kardashian’s older sister has more than 258 million followers on her official Instagram account, surely she had at least one million views.

The garment you are wearing in the video As she poses in front of the mirror from what appears to be a study, it is a dress with narrow straps, which despite being tight to her figure looks a bit loose, especially at the bottom.

This one has an opening in the part of its charms, so you can see a little in the middle of this curious design.

On some occasions Kim Kardashian has been called as the queen of surgeries, since for years she has undergone certain aesthetic arrangements with which she has improved her appearance, becoming an example for millions.

He recently had an appearance on the satirical show SNL (Saturday Night Live) where he was hosting becoming a success, especially because he addressed sensitive family issues and made them somewhat comical.