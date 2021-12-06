Kim Kardashian Take the next step in her new relationship! | Instagram

Socialite Kim Kardashian is apparently already taking the next step in her relationship with Pete davidson, something that has undoubtedly surprised her millions of fans quite a bit, as she seems to be more in love than ever.

Recently, a businesswoman liked a photo of the comedian’s sister in which her followers joked about the relationship Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson.

That’s right, it seems that Kim Kardashian is becoming very close to Pete Davidson’s family, especially his sister, Casey Davidson, at least on social networks.

The businesswoman ‘liked’ a photo posted by the young woman where she is accompanied by her well-known brother.

As you may recall, a few days ago, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian took his sister Casey and mom Amy Davidson to the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center.

Later, Casey shared a photo of the family outing on her Instagram profile, asking her followers to “caption” a photo of her and her brother in conversation.

Undoubtedly, the request generated many responses, including one from Kim, who was also reacted to Casey’s post by giving her a “like”.

In this way, fans speculated that their interaction could mean that Kim is already growing closer to Pete’s family, as their romance intensifies.

Meanwhile, users flooded the comment section with their hilarious versions of what Pete might have been saying to his sister.

What does someone get Kim Kardashian for Christmas? “One fan joked, while another wrote,” You’re right, Keeping Up With The Davidson sounds good! “

On the other hand, while Casey and Pete were laughing at the basketball game, the celebrity reunited with Kanye West to honor the late designer Virgil Abloh at his latest Louis Vuitton show.

The KKW Beauty founder, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, sat next to the 44-year-old rapper and his oldest daughter North during the show.

Both West and Kardashian previously mourned the loss of their friend and shared heartwarming messages via social media.

Notably, the former couple’s reunion in Miami marked the first time they were seen together since Kardashian began dating Pete.

The model and comedian first bonded in late October after they were admired together at Knott’s Berry Farm in California before Halloween.

The couple, however, shared their first kiss publicly on October 9 during a Saturday Night Live skit when Kardashian was the host.