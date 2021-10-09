Kim Kardashian will host the SNL program and jokes a bit | .

Once again the famous socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian joked a bit about hosting Saturday Nitgh Live or also known as SNL, stating somewhat nervous that the conduction of the program was somewhat easy.

This October 9 Kim kardashian She will be the special guest of the program to conduct it as Adele was when she reappeared before the cameras wearing her spectacular figure.

As is customary, special guests do program promotions, which is where you can find out who the special guests will be, as in their case.

Something curious that happened in her first presentation is that she said that being SNL hosting was something quite “simple and easy”, surely she was extremely nervous when mentioning it.

Although this is not the first time that she appears in front of an audience or in a program as a special guest, it seems that this time she will be the one who appears throughout the program where we constantly see some comic clips.

Kim Kardashian will host the SNL program and jokes a bit | Instagram kimkardashian

Another of the invited to participate in the program is the interpreter of the song “Closer” next to The Chainsmokers the beautiful singer Halsey, like Celily Strong who is part of the cast of SNL.

In the clip where Khloé Kardashian’s older sister appeared, she couldn’t help but smile nervously, but despite this we are sure that during the long-running comedy series she will do an excellent role.

It may be a bit difficult for her due to the fact that her image is highly linked to the glamor, elegance and seriousness of her looks and seeing her during the broadcast of the program tonight to joke around a bit will probably be something out of her comfort zone.

During the appearance of the two guests, the singer Cecily Strong asked if it would complicate the fact of having to do comic sketches by her side, to which the businesswoman and owner of KKW Beauty replied that if why, unless she had to write the sketches.

Once they told him no, he asked again if he would have to learn some lines, Halsey replied to say no, because they would have reference cards.

As is customary and common in Kim kardashianShe asked if someone else would look better than her, to which they both replied that no that would be impossible, it was then that she said that everything would be quite easy.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Despite the fact that from the moment it was announced to be a participant in this program, some Internet users began to criticize.

They will probably be quite a surprise when it appears tonight at 11 p.m. West, it lasts 90 minutes and so far has 47 seasons that have 909 episodes.

Fans of the beautiful businesswoman and model will wait eager to know how she will participate in the jokes and humor of the program, we may be pleasantly surprised.