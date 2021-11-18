Kim Kardashian, is surprised with a woman in bed | .

Again the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian has given Internet users something to talk about, now she appeared in a photo while in the bed with another woman, it would certainly be something difficult to forget for his millions of followers.

This photograph was surely not shared by her own Kim kardashianIt would surely be something quite improper on your part, rather it would be an image published by the person next to you.

Interestingly, it is not just anyone who is sharing the sheets with Kanye West’s ex-wife, it is the famous and successful supermodel Kate moss.

In the image we can see the two beautiful women lying on a comfortable bed with white sheets and bedding, apparently the supermodel was not wearing any garment, because they had to place a sticker on one of her top charms.

Moss is also seen extremely asleep or is it perhaps the effect they were looking for in the photograph, in terms of Kim kardashian She looks the most awake and flirtatious, as she has one of her legs on top of the sheets, showing off her curves as usual.

Although in the image you can see only a little skin, what you can see is really charming, according to the comments of the publication that was made on October 24, which by the way was shared in a Kim Kardashian fan Instagram account.

This flirty shoot was probably taken to promote some of the products that the supermodel has been promoting, although there is also the possibility that she just indulged in taking the picture.

This is because in the image there is also a cell phone that has the name of the beautiful British supermodel stamped on it, who is currently 47 years old, which does not look like it!

The snapshot was also shared by the professional photographer Pierre Snaps, in his official account he has only 24 published photographs, 12 of them dedicated to the Kardashian Jenner clan, of those 12 in 8 appears the owner of SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

A few days ago, Kim increased the number of followers on her Instagram account, now she already has 163 million followers, although it is an extremely high amount, she still cannot reach her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who has 282 million followers respectively. .