Kim Kardashian shows off in Balenciaga's black dress

Although there are hundreds of stars and famous celebrities, not all of them manage to impose fashion as the businesswoman and socialite have done on more than one occasion. Kim kardashian, now she has done it again with a beautiful dress from the brand Balenciaga in black with sequins.

As is the custom with Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s older sister, she often shares this kind of fancy content on her official Instagram account.

The publication was made approximately five hours ago, in it you can find several photographs of Kim Kardashian wearing this impressive sequin dressOnce again, the businesswoman who owns SKIMS is wearing a black garment.

For a few weeks he has been collaborating with the well-known Spanish brand founded in 1917 by Cristóbal Balenciaga, a renowned Spanish designer who quickly managed to become the creator of impressive clothing items.

Today Balenciaga is a brand with elegant outfits, and at first they were recognized for being a couturier (making tailored suits).

Being Kim kardashian The image of the Kardashian Jenner clan, and also one of the most popular figures not only on social networks but also in the industry, the fashion house surely bet on the ex-wife of Kanye West to model their clothes.

In total there were five photographs that the American socialite shared in her publication, as a description she limited herself only to writing “Balenci Baby”, at the moment the likes that her millions of followers have given her are: 2,007,839 in total.

When it comes to comments that are close to nine thousand, few people usually take the task of writing something in the publications of celebrities, unless it is a fan excited to see their favorite artist.

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga

This is not the first publication that she shares where we see her wear these outfits, this one in particular is strapless, mermaid cut and open at the front by one of her legs, which allows us to see what could be leggings with a colored heel black too.

Another look that also attracted a lot of attention and that also belonged to the famous fashion house, was a pink jumpsuit, long sleeves and with the same pattern of leggings that include heels, as well as a jacket with feathers.

However, the look that was talked about for several weeks, was the one that she presented at the Met Gala, it was another black jumpsuit, but now your face was completely covered.