Kim Kardashian will debut new fragrances will be KKW Opals | AP

Undoubtedly the flirty American businesswoman and socialite has become a sales professional and also an excellent businesswoman, Kim Kardashian announced her new line of fragrances using flirty photos.

Their new fragrances They will be available in a very short time, however you can set yours aside once you launch them on the market through your account and online page of KKW Fragrance your own brand.

Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim kardashian, who actually kept the surname of her son’s father, recently shared the new advertisement for her new perfumes, which are inspired by opal stones.

However, the interesting thing about his publication, in addition to his fragrances, of course, are the advertising images that he used to promote them.

In total, there were three images that Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister shared, where she is showing off her beauty in addition to her charms.

In the first Photo She is in front of a black background, the whole look she was wearing was in this tone, the best friend of Paris Hilton was holding a kind of black sculpture that was molded with her enormous charms and part of her waist.

Surely with this sculpture he was referring to the opal stones, because the texture and surface is similar, in fact in the second image he is seen holding one of the bottles of his perfumes, while you are leaning on a large black stone.

Probably for some it was the third photograph that took the crown for being the most beautiful and striking, since it appears again holding the sculpture, the businesswoman is holding it carefully because its parts were surely also marked.

Kim kardashian She mentioned that she was very excited to promote these three new fragrances inspired by the famous stones, she also added that she in particular felt connected with said stone.

The businesswoman affirms that opal intensifies the love, passion, loyalty and trust characteristics that she wanted to translate into her new perfumes, the launch will be on Thursday in two more days at 24:00, exclusively at KKW Fragrance.

Surely the waiting list to acquire this new product is already available, they will surely become a success as it happened with their collaboration with Fendi.