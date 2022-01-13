Kimberly Loaiza and her family open kings day gifts | Instagram

With a new video published on the channel of Kimberly Loaiza known as La Lindura Mayor, she appeared next to her beautiful family opening the presents of Kings Day, her children Kima and Juanito They looked very excited in the pictures.

Kimberly Loaiza continually shares videos on her channel YoutubeThese are usually the most popular, however, as in this case when their children appear or are the protagonists of the content they become even more popular, they are small celebrities.

The title of his video is “Opening gifts from the Magi Jukilop | Kimberly loaiza“This has a duration of 31:39 minutes in total, we will share it with you right away.

Just 50 minutes ago, the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja shared the video on her channel, promoting it on her social networks, on Instagram she shared it through her stories, also showing small details of this curious recording.

The family was wearing similar outfits, the colors were the two little ones used black garments combined with white tones like their parents, Kim Loaiza was wearing a white outfit while her husband was wearing a black one with blue details.

In less than an hour his video has more than half a million views, it will surely reach more than a million in the remainder of the night.

Kima was undoubtedly the most excited to open the gifts from the Kings DayAs for Juanito, being still small, his emotion was not projected as much as some fans had expected, it seems that he was excited to see so many colorful boxes around him.

In addition to receiving several dolls as is customary, Kima also received a surprising gift that Juan de Dios would surely not like so much, it was a children’s makeup set, where she was very excited about her beautiful gift, putting makeup on her mother and herself at the same time. weather.

As expected the biggest gifts were left for last, Juanito was given a striking red Beetle car, as well as a small house with a slide for him to play a bit.

As for Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza, they surprised her with a blue princess castle, the emotion of seeing her was impressive, she screamed without hiding her emotion, there is no doubt that Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja excelled on this occasion.