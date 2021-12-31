Kimberly Loaiza shares the latest flirty photos of the year | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness, like millions of people, is already more than ready to receive the new year with her family, while still pampering her cuteness Kimberly Loaiza decided to give them the gifts last photos of the year 2021.

Throughout the year Kimberly loaiza He has lived through strong situations, controversies and blessings like no other youtuber, also thanks to this his popularity has managed to increase exponentially.

It was thus that the Internet celebrity and older sister of Stefanny Loaiza shared on her Instagram what would be the last two photographs with which she would conclude this year, however we do not rule out that 31 himself will share new content next to her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja and her two young children.

“The last photos of the year”, commented Loaiza in his publication where he appears showing off a casual look, but full of glamor, like his most recent publications, there is no doubt that Kim Loaiza is already an Internet personality and will follow him being for a long time.

Kimberly Loaiza has become a fashion icon on social media | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

The interpreter of “Mejor Sola” appears wearing a black top with a white puffy crop top jacket, as well as a tight-fitting brown skirt, these are definitely part of the best photos she has shared on her account.

In the first image we see her sitting wearing her impeccable makeup as always, eyes marked with beautiful smokey eyes and lips with a light brown tone highlight her beautiful face.

Another detail that we find in the photo is that just in the arch of his eyebrow he has small stones stuck that give a striking touch to his eyes.

Surely for her beauties the second photo was the most beautiful, because in it we see a little more of her outfit and therefore her figure, which since she underwent certain aesthetic adjustments has only done more than show off her new silhouette to perfection, She has even been seen in tiny bathing suits.

After six hours from its publication it already has 1,247,627 like’s, without a doubt from now on this figure is the minimum that we will be seeing in each of its publications.

Throughout this year Kimberly loaiza She has not fully rested, either from work or taking care of her two young children when she took a slight respite from her responsibilities as a youtuber, tiktoker, singer and entrepreneurial woman.