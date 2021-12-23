Kimberly Loaiza and the most viewed video on her YouTube channel | Instagram

Turned into an Internet celebrity, the beautiful and successful Mexican youtuber Kimberly loaiza has a video on his channel Youtube that beats your own content, you know the most viewed video on your account.

La Lindura Mayor wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja Kimberly Loaiza has millions of followers in each of her digital accounts, on YouTube she has 34.7 million subscribers and around 183 videos since 2016 when she started as youtuber.

The video of Kim Loaiza with the highest number of reproductions or in other words the most viewed video In particular, it already has 148,813,721 reproductions in total more than 148 million, not everyone achieves this figure.

It is worth mentioning that Stefanny Loaiza’s older sister has two channels, one for music and one that she launched first, where we find her as a content creator.

It was more than evident that some of his videos would outperform others on his list, as happened with “Roast Yourself Challenge / Kimberly Loaiza feat JD Pantoja”, published 4 years ago, we’ll share it with you right away.

As for the comments to date, he has 315,010 at the moment, several of his followers or cuties as she tells them say that his roast is one of the best and that they always listen to him.

Kim, they were always made for each other, from the beginning, and what the song says is right, kisses Kim, “commented a fan.

What is Kim Loaiza’s Roast Yourself talking about?

A couple of years ago, as a youtuber, making your own roast yourself became a trend, so several celebrities and influencers decided to make their own, Kimberly was no exception.

In hers she talks about the constant criticism she receives from haters or from certain people who despite criticizing her want to see themselves as her.

I know that you will recognize, when you understand, that you will never be like me “, part of the lyrics of his song.

Loaiza also mentions that when someone becomes successful they immediately start to arouse envy, so it is something that continues to date in her career, both hers and her husband’s.

Success of the Biggest Cuteness as an influencer

Thanks to her videos, little by little she became more and more famous, she was recognized as the most important content creator in Mexico by YouTube Mexico, her influence is not only for people her age, it is also for adolescents and children.

Kimberly loaiza It has become a star for millions, whenever it promotes some product it becomes popular instantly and manages to make it consume immediately.