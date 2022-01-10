Kimberly Loaiza could launch her movie with JD Pantoja | Instagram

The Jukilop team has been preparing for several weeks or so to launch a new project that his cuties are more than excited, Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja they are about to release their movie together.

Everything seems to indicate that within a short time it seems that the couple made up of both Internet celebrities, they will release a movie where they will talk about their relationship and perhaps the birth of their first daughter.

It is more than evident to know that their cuties and the little pantojitas are more than excited to know that they will be able to enjoy a new project together once again, the best of all is that now it will be a film, of which by the way they have already released a trailer in the channel of Kimberly loaiza.

The trailer was shared two days ago, having already 132,209 views, a merely low amount compared to other videos that have been shared by La Lindura Mayor.

The title of the video is Kimberly Loaiza ft Juan de Dios Pantoja: The Movie (official trailer), this has a duration of 0:43 seconds, and we can see images that we have seen throughout his career, one of them was when Kim She broke the news to her now husband that she was pregnant.

Another of the scenes was precisely at the birth of Kima in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and also part of the official video for the single “Me Perdiste”.

At the moment the couple has not shared more information about it, the only thing that is known is that they are working with Sony, since their logo appears at the beginning of the video.

In your description on Youtube Kimberly loaiza He asked his followers to give love to said video, liking it and sharing it, since in a very short time they would release his film.

Obviously, the fans of the 24-year-old were more than happy to carry out her instructions, and as expected, other Internet users took advantage of the comment box to issue their respective criticisms.

Despite this, those who admire the couple continue to support them; These types of projects today are the most common, this is not the first time that a celebrity decides to launch a “movie”, this being part of the compilations of past videos with editing using the voice of the protagonists.

One of the clearest examples was the posthumous release of Michael Jackson, Shawn Mendes also released a movie that you can find on Netflix, without further details Jukilop surely has something very important and great prepared as they usually do.