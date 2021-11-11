Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja show off their family | Instagram

The Pantoja Loaiza family continues to make millions fall in love, especially when they appear together, this time Kimberly Loaiza was the one who gave us some photos where she looks next to her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja and his two sons.

Thanks to her official Instagram account, we constantly find interesting content from La Lindura Mayor, referring to her career as a youtuber, businesswoman and especially as a mother.

Quickly her popularity as an influencer began to grow, it all started in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico where she lived for a couple of years, because she is originally from Tijuana, but at the age of 9 she moved to the beautiful port.

When Kimberly loaiza She was in high school she met the one who today is her husband and the love of her life, with whom she has gone through countless situations both pleasant and unpleasant as it happens with any couple.

In 2016, she began her career as a youtuber and to date she has only become the number one content creator according to YouTube in all of Mexico.

In 2019 his daughter Kima was born, who quickly became a celebrity, his daughter, who by the way is very intelligent, could follow in the footsteps of her parents and the same happens with mini JD or Juanito as they affectionately call her.

This family is one of the most loved by Internet users and every time Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja share content allusive to their children, this becomes extremely popular, due to the fact of seeing them together.

A day ago, Kim Loaiza shared three photos of her family enjoying a casual moment like many, next to her three great loves.

“My family is first” shared Loaiza in the description of her photo, which already has more than two million red hearts and 16.6 thousand comments, in which her excited little girls send many blessings to both her and her husband, Kima and Juanito.

The family is the best we have “,” The beautiful family that they formed “,” Adopt me in your big and beautiful family “, commented some netizens.

Kimberly always receives a lot of love from her fans, although also some hate as has happened since she began her career, however, fortunately she has learned to put aside the criticisms that bring nothing productive.