Biggest Cutie Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja shared in their stories that they had made the decision to create a Jukilop account on Tiktok.

A couple of hours ago they shared the news on their Instagram stories, later they shared another video where they were excited because in just five minutes since its publication they had reached 20 thousand followers.

This account has been active for six hours, jukilop.real is the name of this account, it currently has a million 200 thousand followers, both being so popular in social networks and entertainment.

With just one video in this new account, where surely in the future they will begin to share content not only of them together but also of their two young children Kima and Juanito Pantoja Loaiza.

Perhaps an incentive for them to start following the couple is that they mentioned that they would start following all the pantojitas and cuties that followed them on these accounts, this they would do during the first 24 hours!

The news they shared was while they were in their car, excited by the sudden reaction that their followers had in such a short time.

In their video they are doing a micro choreography using both sports garments in light color, Juan de Dios wears a white outfit with a black shirt underneath and Kimberly loaiza He wore two garments in gray.

The emotion of the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” is shown in her Instagram videos, if you are a fan of La Lindura Mayor you will know that she is currently in place number 11 on her Tiktok account, forming part of the world’s top 50 of the people with the highest number of followers.

Currently Kimberly loaiza She has more than 52.4 million followers on tiktok precisely, this figure in conjunction with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja they have on Instagram if the total number of followers is gathered.

It would not be a surprise when a day has passed since the launch of his Tiktok account the number of fans has increased exponentially, they could even exceed the account of JD Pantoja who currently has 22.7 million followers.

The excitement of knowing that the couple has been immediately overcoming any fall, is something that fills their cuteness and pantojitas with joy and they let them know.