Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are already planning their wedding | Instagram

Since the couple of famous influencers got married in 2020 by civil means from their house for rent in Acapulco, apparently, they announced that they would soon be married in the church and apparently this day has come to Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

The news for sure has alerted their cuties and pantojitas who are always on the lookout for any movement made by both Kimberly Loaiza and her husband JD Pantoja, this church wedding It is something that practically everyone expected.

This is because it is more than evident that the couple wishes to marry with God’s blessing, in addition to having an impressive party for their union.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez would launch an exclusive content account

Everything seems to indicate that when they were married in civil law, Kimberly was already pregnant with her son Juanito Pantoja Loaiza, who today is a beautiful month-old baby whom everyone adores in addition to his older sister Kima.

This photo is from his civil wedding in 2020 | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

It was a few days ago when Juan de Dios himself was a little concerned, since he shared through his Instagram stories that they were already doing the Guest List for the church wedding.

What had him a little overwhelmed and even nervous was the fact that they already had many guests, hoping that none of his friends and family would be out of said list, he decided to share this video where he also asked his relatives to send him a message.

This to confirm that they were not left out, just as something safe, among the guests will surely be those youtubers who have collaborated with them at some point and who today consider their friends.

It would not be a surprise if some of the guests who were present at the KL Fest attend the wedding of Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

In one of the stories you hear the voice of La Lindura Mayor who was counting the list, reaching almost 300 guests, a figure that could undoubtedly be a little higher once they review it again.

At the moment this is the only advance they have shared about their religious wedding, it is expected that within the next few days one of the interpreters of “Bye Bye” will share a little more information about it.

It will be exciting to see again one of the most famous couples on social media declaring their love before God, just as they hope.