Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja: Reason for their absence

Recently, the famous youtubers, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza have revealed why they have been so absent in recent weeks, as they have greatly concerned their followers.

Juan de Dios Pantoja clarified on his official Twitter account the reason why he and his wife Kimberly Loaiza have found each other so distant of their social networks.

And it is that as we well know, both live on their content on the internet, social networks and in addition to some companies, so it was extremely strange for their fandom not to see them active in their official accounts.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza remembers her first musical success on video

I don’t know if you have noticed it but lately we are stopping working so much and we are enjoying more the most valuable thing we have, our family. Example yesterday at Disney only one how many stories we recorded for the memory, but no videos for any platform, “said the famous interpreter.

It should be noted that the last video of Youtube of the Jukilop couple was when they promised to give their children’s gifts, and in their social networks they have not shared as much content as they usually do.

However, it all turned out for a good reason and that is that the singers want to spend time with their children and enjoy how young Kima and Juanito are.

This is how the singer from Sinaloa said that they are not going to stop working, but they want to take a couple more days to fully enjoy their family.

And also, as we well know, they will be going on tour soon so it is likely that they will have to go a few days without seeing their children as they usually do.

We are not going to stop working, but if we want to give ourselves more days, the truth is that as parents we are enjoying this stage a lot and we want to enjoy it even more “.

On the other hand, Juan de Dios made it known that he has been changing his behaviors and some attitudes, so he is extremely proud and thinks that everything is for the better.

The truth is that lately I am changing a lot, I know it is crazy but I am valuing everything much more than before, including my body. It’s weird, I know, but I’m changing. “

The truth is that both are one of the favorite couples of the moment, and it is that they have shown that despite adversities they are always there for each other, in addition they have proven to be great parents and are undoubtedly the envy of many.