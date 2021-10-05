Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja receive support from fans | Instagram

Even though Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja they were on the verge of being eliminated in the program “This is how you dance“, the couple managed to save themselves for very little, fortunately they received great support from their cuteness and little dudes.

Since it was announced that Kimberly loaiza and his partner would be part of this reality show, his followers began with the support, making their names trending almost immediately.

Although we constantly find their names on Twitter being a trend precisely, this time it was the support of their fans that has attracted the most attention.

Despite the fact that they affirm that the fact of having millions of followers on their social networks is not a factor for them to avoid eliminating them from the program, since there are also other variants.

This Sunday, October 3, they lost against the couple formed by the brothers Zamadhi and Adriano Zendeja, when they danced a hit called “Sopa de Caracol”.

This choreography and its interpretation did not convince the judges much and they had to be nominated for elimination along with another couple, made up of Laura Flores and Gabriel Porras, in order to ensure that they are not eliminated, they must have the support of the public.

From the beginning, this news left the other contestants a little intimidated by the Jukilop fandom, because together Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have 50.5 million followers, La Lindura Mayor has 30.5 and JD 20 million respectively.

This figure exceeds that of his other opponents, precisely for that reason it would not be a surprise if others were a little afraid to know that the followers of the parents of Kima and Juanito could easily win by votes.

For this, Juan de Dios took on the task of exhorting his pantojitas not to vote for them, just because of the affection they have for them, giving his companions the opportunity and deciding which couple really liked how they danced.

However, his followers quickly began to react not only on their Instagram accounts but also on each of the YouTube videos where the couple appeared.

Precisely one who shared the program Así se Baila de Telemundo on his YouTube account received more than 52 thousand views and 100 comments at the moment where Internet users unconditionally supported Jukilop.