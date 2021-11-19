Kimberly Loaiza dedicates the most tender message to JD Pantoja | Instagram

The musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja He turned 26 years old two days ago, his wife Kimberly Loaiza dedicated one of the most tender messages to him, accompanied by an impressive publication.

Without a doubt, the interpreter of “Otra Noche” could be celebrating his birthday Still, because there has been no movement in his social networks, surely his family and especially the nuclear one are spoiling him a lot.

At 26 years of age, JD Pantoja is one of the most popular Internet celebrities, as is his wife La Lindura Mayor Kimberly loaiza who has far surpassed her husband, something that does not intimidate him.

One of the most recent acquisitions that the couple made was to acquire a private jet, apparently, with which they took their guests to Acapulco to enjoy the KL FEST, which became a success breaking a live record with more than 400 thousand live assistants.

Kimberly Loaiza dedicates the most tender message to JD Pantoja | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

From what can be seen in the images they shared, the couple took a ride on a plane enjoying not only the landscape but also their eternal company and mutual love.

It seems that the popularity of this couple who are also known as Jukilop has spread through the roof, they are a phenomenon that continues to be successful despite the criticism that both Juan de Dios and Kimberly Loaiza have received.

The flirtatious interpreter of “Don’t Be Jealous” shared a publication two days ago in which she described part of all the love she feels for Pantoja, those who read the publication were surely moved by the warm words corresponding to a whole woman in love.

Thank you for so many moments and experiences together, without a doubt the best decision of my life was choosing you “, commented Kim Loaiza.

This is just a small part of the speech that he shared in his description, Kimberly Loaiza once again thanked the opportunity to become a couple and also to be parents together, surely she hopes for more experiences and opportunities together.

Loaiza’s publication is about to reach 2 and a half million red hearts, it also has more than 10,2 thousand comments in total, obviously the vast majority of them are from her cuteness, also from her family and friends.