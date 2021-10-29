Kimberly Loaiza appears in a swimsuit in “Best Solo” | Instagram

Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared the official video for her latest single “Better alone“feat Zion & Lennox, where we can see her show off her beautiful figure in a bathing suit! As many expected since she underwent surgery.

The famous youtuber never tires of surprising her cuties, who immediately began to reproduce the said video on his YouTube channel, an hour ago his new song began to be heard.

At the moment the new single by Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife has already 357,789 reproductions, as for the comments full of emotion to see her show off her curves, it has so far 30,596.

For a couple of weeks that Kimberly loaiza She had announced that she would be releasing this song with her official video, adding that she was feeling a bit excited about the fact that it would be the first time that she would show her full body after surgery.

On the cover of the video we see her wearing motorcycle-style pants, with a pink bathing suit which by the way comes out a little above her pants, they are just small strips.

Obviously the surprise of their cuteness is such that they cannot believe that they are seeing the process that Kim Loaiza has gone through during these weeks, with the impressive change that she had.

I cried to see everything that my princess has achieved, I am truly proud of her, that despite the haters that attack her, she keeps going and gives them to show that she can achieve her goals … You are a great example to follow “commented one fan.

Surely it will not be long for the news to spread on all social networks where Kimberly loaiza He has accounts, since whenever he launches a new project he immediately shares the news with his followers.

In her most recent Instagram post, she shared a few words that would have moved anyone, thanking all the people who have been supporting her throughout her creative and practical process.

Loaiza affirmed that Zion & Lennox are two excellent people and above all very beautiful, she is extremely grateful for this new success and thanks as always with all her love.