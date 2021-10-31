Kimberly Loaiza as a flirtatious angel and dances “Best Solo” | Instagram

The singer and Internet celebrity known as La Lindura Mayor Kimberly Loaiza shared a flirty video where she is dancing to her new song “Better alone“, dressed as a flirtatious little angel.

Since the release of his new single, Kimberly loaiza It has not stopped being a trend in social networks, although in reality it is something of the most common because we constantly see it at the top of the trends on Twitter.

As it happened with the video best alone where we see her wear a two-piece swimsuit “, we have rarely seen her wear a swimsuit since she became a mother, after her operation her fans were eager to see the result.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez from Cancun dances with a swimsuit on the beach

Weeks before releasing his new video Kimberly loaiza Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife, mentioned that she was very excited because with the clothes she began to wear, she looked like a fantastic figure, so they wanted to see her with something smaller.

Precisely 20 hours ago the wishes of millions were fulfilled, after Loaiza shared a video where she was dancing part of her new song, while wearing a suit like an angel, only this was very flirtatious.

Kimberly Loaiza as a flirtatious angel and dances “Best Solo” | Instagram kimberlyloaiza

Kim Loaiza was wearing a white bodysuit and on top of it a micro skirt made with a transparent fabric that lets her charms show a bit, she also wears a halo and a pair of small wings.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The striking thing about the video is not only to see Kimberly dancing, but at the moment of giving the first flies, her later charms are exposed, almost at the end of the video she goes around again, suddenly teaching this flirty part again.

Do you like it for the official Best Solo trend? “, Wrote Kimberly Loaiza.

The video was shared about 20 hours ago and already has 775,582 views in addition to 4,140 comments, where some fans are excited to see her look a little more flirty given that La Lindura Mayor is usually a bit demure.

Those who said that Juan would not let her wear clothes that show too much. They stayed that way they stayed … What a beautiful woman, “commented a fan.

The singer, youtuber and businesswoman has gradually been showing a little more skin in her videos and photos, there is no doubt that becoming the mother of two beautiful children has done her quite well, especially due to the fact that she decided to undergo certain aesthetic arrangements.