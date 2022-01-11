Kimberly Loaiza shows off her new magazine cover to fans | Instagram

With unsurpassed pride, Kimberly Loaiza, recognized influencer and youtuber, shared a publication in which she appears showing off a flirty outfit with which she appeared on the cover of a famous Young Magazine.

In every opportunity that is given to the beautiful Internet celebrity about showing off the successes she has in her career, as it happened again, already collecting several covers with this new issue in Tú magazine.

Just two hours ago, Kim Loaiza, wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, who, like her, is a famous youtuber and businessman, shared this publication on her official Instagram account.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza could launch her film with JD Pantoja

There were four photos in which the interpreter of “Mejor Sola” appears, with a two-piece outfit in royal blue, gloves, a skirt and a top that barely lets its charms show, both the top and fu jumps had some hanging strips in a beautiful silver tone.

Kimberly Loaiza is known as La Lindura Mayor | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

In addition to wearing this striking outfit against a beautiful pink background, La Lindura Mayor was wearing a beautiful crown that highlighted her outfit, as well as wearing her hair down with a couple of thick waves.

This crown is you, having your affection for me is the most important thing, you have been my Internet family for more than 5 years, thank you for so many beauties I adore you, we officially start the year and we are once again the cover of Tú México magazine ” commented Kim Loaiza.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the other photographs we see Kimberly Loaiza on the cover of the famous magazine, as well as a close up of her beautiful beauty.

Two hours after its publication, it already has more than 1,200,000 red hearts in addition to approximately 11,4,000 comments.

It was more than evident that his cute little girls is how he refers to his followers, they began to write him good wishes and congratulations on this new achievement in his career.

On some occasions, through certain videos that she has shared from her home, both Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios have shown us some of the covers in which the interpreter of “No Seas Jealous” has appeared, some even have them framed.

With pride, this flirty social media celebrity has once again surprised her followers, apparently there is no doubt that Kimberly Loaiza is an unstoppable young woman.