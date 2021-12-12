Kimberly Loaiza celebrates her 24th birthday with a photo shoot | Instagram

The beautiful youtuber e influencer Kimberly Loaiza celebrated her 24th birthday by sharing an incredible photo session on the famous Instagram social network, managing to be a complete sensation.

The truth is that from very early, this Sunday, December 12, the phrase HBD KIM LOAIZA It became one of the main trends within the famous Twitter social network thanks to the singer’s fans, who lovingly celebrated Kimberly Loaiza’s 24th birthday through emotional messages, good wishes and congratulations.

However, without a doubt, the fury for this special date increased when the older cuteness, She decided to share a photo session on her official Instagram account, in which she appears surrounded by balloons and a delicious cake that bears her initials engraved while modeling a spectacular low-cut black dress.

Happy birthday to me ”he wrote in the publication made.

As expected, these photographs in less than a day managed to gather more than 900 thousand likes and reactions.

In addition to congratulations and good wishes, her fans gave her thousands of compliments, since it cannot be denied that the influencer looks more beautiful than ever now that she is 24 years old.

On the other hand, JD Pantoja was recently blamed for the hate that she receives on a daily basis, however, I put all this aside and the same youtuber turned to his Instagram account to share a photo of the two, which he accompanied with a emotional message, which fortunately was applauded by all the faithful followers of the couple.

Today is the birthday of my faithful life partner, the person I trust the most in this world, the girl who has been with me through thick and thin. I want to continue celebrating all your birthdays, I want us to become old people enjoying our children, love, “wrote the Mazatlan influencer on Instagram.

As you may remember, Kimberly Loaiza began her career as a youtuber in December 2016 and it was thanks to her charisma and simplicity that she managed to win the affection of the public.

In this way, today it enjoys great popularity in various social networks and has been named digital queen due to its high international impact on the Internet, being also a pride and an example to follow for millions of women.