Kimberly Loaiza would cheat on JD Pantoja, with another man | Instagram

The last video of the year by Kimberly Loaiza has unleashed strong comments on social networks, because apparently she herself would supposedly reveal a cheated on her part with another man who is not her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja.

This internet celebrity is known as La Cindura Mayor Kimberly loaiza, and it is also for his practical jokes like her husband, although hers are usually a bit more cruel.

It was precisely a practical joke that he made to the interpreter of “Recuerdo”, as part of Meet the Kim 6 challenge, where the young woman’s fans ask her to perform certain challenges that she must meet, one of them and as a cherry on the cake. It was precisely to make her husband believe that he was unfaithful.

It may interest you: Danna Paola “closing cycles”, this is how she will say goodbye to this year 2021

East video He shared it a day ago on his YouTube channel, it has made such an impact that it already has 10,062,689 views and also 51,876 comments, we will share it with you right away.

The title of it is: “I mentioned another man” asleep “Meet the challenge Kim 6 | Kimberly Loaiza”, it has a duration of 46:25 minutes, but if you want to go to the heaviest joke of the video is from minute 35 where it starts.

Kimberly had to pretend that she was talking in her sleep, she prepared everything so that the room in which she was with her husband and two children at dawn had good lighting, so she raised the curtains, put a camera in front of the camera and began to record.

Once she leaned back to start her joke, she began to mention “Fabián”, as her husband did not react, she decided to raise her voice a little, until Pantoja woke up shocked by what Loiza was saying, once she reacted she sat on the bed and started recording it.

After a while and practically declaring his love to Fabián, Juan de Dios decided to face Kimberly loaiza, woke her up and asked her directly who Fabian was.

Once La Cindura Mayor realized that he was really upset, he decided to tell him the whole truth that it was a joke, although he was not very convinced in the end he ended up laughing a bit with his witty wife.

Without a doubt this is one of the heaviest jokes that Kim Loaiza has made to her husband, curiously this will not be the last where we will see them interact, but for now we can tell you yes, because it is the last video of 2021.