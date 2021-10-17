Kimberly Loaiza cooks for Kima, her reaction has no equal | Instagram

A couple of weeks ago, Kimberly Loaiza, the well-known internet celebrity, shared a new video on her YouTube channel where she cooked for Kima, her daughter’s reaction was not the same when she saw the delicious dish that they had prepared for her.

Kimberly loaiza was celebrating with this video that the number of subscribers had reached 33 million, so the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja he had to celebrate, that was why he decided to revive this section on his channel.

This video is titled: I made this meal for my daughter (that’s how she reacted) Loaiza Cocinera | Kimberly Loaiza “, has a duration of 24:41 minutes, we will share it with you right away.

“Loaiza Cocinera” is the section that had not been active for years. Before starting to cook a delicacy, she decided to propose a deal to her fans. If said video reached a million like’s, she would upload another cooking video.

To this day, his video already has 8,748,802 views and 64,986 comments, where surely his cuties wrote that they were excited because he returned this section to their channel, especially because of the recipe he shared.

Congratulations on the 33.7 million Juan, you, Kima and Juanito deserve everything and more than what they have, I love you all 4 “, commented a fan.

In his video Kimberly loaiza He decided to cook healthy pizza, he did not use any flour, it could even be considered as “keto food”, the base of the pizza was chicken breast, which he seasoned and accompanied with eggs, all this mixture was crushed leaving a paste which he spread on the trays.

Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza decided to make a mini pizza in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s face, a character who was present and themed precisely for her 2nd birthday.

Once he prepared the “pasta” he baked it for 10 minutes on each side and then began to assemble his pizza, he used cold meats, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and spinach in addition to mozzarella cheese, then he left them in the oven for another minutes.

Once he took them out, the final test came: try them! Fortunately, they were a success, not only Kim Loaiza tried it but also the Super Trout and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja.

However, the opinion that apparently was the one that most interested her was that of Juanito Pantoja Loaiza’s older sister, the beautiful Kimita, who fortunately the pizza her mom prepared for her was a delight and told her that it was tasty and she would not stop eating.