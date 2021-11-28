Kimberly Loaiza decided to confess on video about her jealousy | Instagram

The flirty internet celebrity, youtuber, singer, and businesswoman known as La Lindura Mayor Kimberly loaiza decided to share a strong revelation on video, where he mentioned if it was jealous or not.

In this video her husband appears at her side Juan de Dios Pantoja, who when mentioning the word “jealous”, he nods his head, surely with this the singer himself and also youtuber tells us what few believed possible, that Kimberly Loaiza is a jealous woman.

She shared this publication on her Tik tok account a day ago, you probably already imagined it, because on more than one occasion the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous” has confessed precisely not being jealous at all with her husband.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez fell in front of the camera with a dress

However, to give your video more credibility, we see Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja extremely focused on their role.

Kimberly Loaiza decided to confess on video about her jealousy | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

The older sister of Stefanny Loaiza affirms that she is not a jealous woman, according to the audio with which they are acting, in it the famous youtuber claimed to have a very good nose to identify and detect some “bitches”.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The two of them are wearing casual attire, assorted sports garments from their large closet, thanks to their popularity they surely have a huge room with their garments, which must be quite a few.

The publication has more than 12 thousand comments, several of them do not stop admiring his older beauty, who is continually in contact or having some kind of interaction with his followers like her husband JD Pantoja.

Kim is not jealous, she just takes care of her own right Kim “,” Our JD’s smile “,” I love Kim’s coordination with the audio “, some fans commented.

How Kimberly Loaiza became famous

Kimberly started her career as a youtuber in 2016 when she was only 18 years old, “My first video” was the title of precisely the first video that he shared on Youtube.

Although this video was the first she shared on the platform, she was already a little known due to the popularity of her boyfriend Juan de Dios Pantoja, who was already a well-known celebrity in the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Popularity that was surpassed by Kimberly Loaiza who quickly won the love and admiration of Internet users, who have followed her for years, her content on YouTube is varied, she makes many jokes and meets challenges.

When she decided to venture into music, she did it with her own roast, despite the fact that at first she was criticized, she remained firm and has grown a lot in music as well as a content creator, in fact YouTube Mexico named her the number one content creator one.