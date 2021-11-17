Kimberly Loaiza crying, they made her the worst joke | Instagram

Seeing La Lindura Mayor, the famous Internet celebrity suffer, is something that their beauties do not like at all, so a video ended up being popular because Kimberly Loaiza was crying heartbroken due to a practical joke.

This was done by a person very close to her, for a couple of days this video was shared on her YouTube channel, but surely she did not have the reactions she expected.

It was her first cousin Cecia Loaiza who decided to ask her, which some considered was a bad joke, surely this was the heaviest so far, because he decided to wreck his luxury car,

The video has a duration of 17:06 minutes, it was shared on Cecia’s channel two days ago, and now it is at number 15 in trends, we will share it with you right away.

Surely you already know that Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have several luxury cars, however this was a white Mini Cooper with black lines on the front, which her husband gave her on her birthday precisely this luxurious car had been the dream of her life.

This was not the first time that Cecia made a joke of this type, because in one of two of her previous videos she had also destroyed her apartment and one of Jukilop’s trucks.

Despite apparently having everything well thought out, Kim Loaiza’s cousin made a serious mistake, instead of buying paint that could be removed like glue, she bought cans of paint that could not be removed, we could say that it was real spray.

As a result the Mini Cooper of Kimberly loaiza In fact, it had been destroyed, because the spray paint could not be removed, so they would have to have the car painted completely, the reaction of the youtuber when seeing her car destroyed was heartbreaking.

This due to her immediate annoyance, which quickly turned into tears, probably due to the courage it gave her and the impotence of not being able to do anything, including Cecia ended up crying and apologizing to her cousin, because she had to pay for the damage that did.

“It seems like the joke was on me,” Cecia commented.

Surely he was in a hurry buying the cans of paint, so far he has more than 3 million views, in his video he commented that his cousin would be rewarded for his crazy things, and he apologized again for what happened.