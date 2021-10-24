Kimberly Loaiza dances and moves her hips in the style of Shakira | Instagram

Through a video shared by Kimberly Loaiza recently, some fans immediately remembered the famous Colombian singer Shakira with some movements of his crazy hips.

As you know Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, is a famous content creator couple who continually share photos and videos on their social networks, despite this it is Kima and Juanito’s mother who surpasses her husband in popularity.

As happened in one of her most recent videos on the Tiktok application, where she was doing a dynamic with one of the audios that you will find on the famous platform, she was happy because it had finally come out, however she asked their cuteness to corroborate.

Kim Loaiza begins by moving her hips a little, and her narrow waist immediately becomes the protagonist, especially because of the casual outfit she was wearing since it had a black crop top and gray pants at the waist.

This movement is one of the basic steps of belly dance, the well-known Arabic dance that became popular thanks to Shakira who for years has tended to include some steps in her presentations and videos.

If you are an admirer of the Colombian woman, you will get an idea from when she began to dance this flirtatious dance, it was in her official video “Eyes like this” where we saw her move her hips for the first time back in 1998.

Now any artist or internet celebrity as it is Kimberly loaiza Doing these types of movements immediately is associated with Shakira who gave belly dance a name.

It should be noted that this is not the only movement she makes, because then she opens one of her legs to the side and little by little Stefanny Loaiza’s older sister begins to bring her leg back together doing the same hip movement.

Two days ago this video was released to his Tiktok account, in such a short time he already has more than one million 300 thousand hearts and in terms of comments these exceed 25.2 thousand, in terms of reproductions of the same he has more of 8.3 million.

Currently Kimberly exceeds 53.4 million followers on Tiktok, so far it is among the first places in the world top 50 with the largest number of followers in the application in Mexico there is no one who beats it.