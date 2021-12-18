Kimberly Loaiza dances in the style of Selena Quintanilla, video | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza who today is quite a internet celebrity, shared a video where he appears dancing very much in the style of the queen of Texmex Selena quintanilla who continues to influence both music, fashion and dance to the new generations.

Today, practically any publication made by Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife immediately becomes popular, especially now that she is a famous influencer.

East video He shared it through his official Instagram account, where he appears dancing part of a song by the Los Felinos group entitled “Yo quiero quebrarte”, released in 1994 27 years ago.

“Yolanda dances with the band” is the part of the song that is heard in the audio that is dancing Kimberly loaiza, while wearing a casual outfit in black that consists of two garments, tight pants and a top with some straps, as well as a blue jacket and dark glasses.

Kimberly Loaiza constantly surprises her fans | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Currently this Mexican beauty who has millions of followers in all her social media accounts, decided to return to her brunette look, her hair is black, straight and long, for some it is the look that best suits her.

The businesswoman, model, influencer, youtuber and also a singer begins by entering with some steps in the quebradita style, almost at the end of the video she makes a movement with which you will surely immediately remember Selena Quintanilla.

As you well know if at the time you got to know or have just begun to learn something about the queen of Texmex thanks to her series on Netflix launched in 2020, you will know that in her concerts she always tended to give some turns without moving from her place.

This movement or step as you like to call it is the same that Kim Loaiza did almost at the end of his video, the same one that he shared 18 hours ago on his official Instagram account and that is also about to reach 3,000 comments, passing half a million of reproductions.

What do your fans think of this video?

Among the 2,755 comments we will find several red hearts and emojis excited to see La Lindura Mayor dancing, its content is constantly highly entertaining, something that cannot go unnoticed and for its fans they deserve a like.

Some users claim to have come first to write in the comment box and affectionately request a greeting from Kim Loaiza.

The words like beautiful, queen and I love you are constantly repeated, curiously we did not find the comment of her husband and father of her children Juan de Dios Pantoja, he has the advantage of being able to tell her that he loves her face to face and at all times.