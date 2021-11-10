Kimberly Loaiza shows off her private jet dancing excitedly | Instagram

The successful youtuber, singer, model and businesswoman Kimberly Loaiza shared a video where in addition to looking beautiful as always, she is showing off what could undoubtedly be her new private jet.

Kimberly loaiza wife Juan de Dios Pantoja He was dancing in this new post that he shared recently, five hours ago he launched it on his official Instagram.

The song that is heard in the background while doing the well-known movements of Tiktok, is his new single “Mejor Sola”, which was released just 12 days ago and has exceeded the expectations of La Lindura Mayor.

Surely the strong acceptance that it has had on the part of its cuties and some Internet users, is due to the fact that for the first time in an official music video, it is wearing a two-piece swimsuit, with which it decided for the first time since it was recovered from its aesthetic arrangement.

Better Sola, everything is a success, thank you very much, beauties, “shared Kim Loaiza.

In addition to these exciting words, he was accompanied by two emojis plus some stars that surrounded the name of his single and at the end of his description a crying emoji, which he surely shared because of the emotion he feels.

This is due to the fact that his song quickly became a YouTube favorite and also during the first days of its release it had the first places in different countries.

For a couple of days, Kimberly Loaiza shared a publication where she appeared in several photos, accompanied by some friends and posing in front of this jet, which is now estimated to be part of her property.

This assumption began because his name has been stamped on various parts of it, so that is why this huge aerial vehicle is believed to be from Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, if he is, is another achievement added to his list.

A few minutes ago she shared on Twitter that she was very happy, which coincided with a publication by her husband where she referred to certain opportunities that “came” to Kim Loaiza.

Far from it going badly as many wish for its constant criticism, it seems that La Lindura Mayor simply continues to grow, apparently now she has also become friends with Livia Brito, who appeared in one of her photos recently because she attended the KLFest .