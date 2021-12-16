Kimberly Loaiza poses like a queen for a photo shoot | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a flirty post where she appears dressed like a queen, as part of her outfits for her new single and her official video for “Ya no somos”.

The photographs were shared through her official Instagram account, just a day ago, surprisingly she already has more than 1,700,000 red hearts, a figure that today is more than common for the famous influencer to have in her publications.

In total there were 4 photos that the flirtatious businesswoman, youtuber, influencer and Mexican singer shared, Kimberly loaiza She is wearing an eye-catching outfit with a crown just like a whole queen.

It may interest you: Noelia in video poses flirtatious in front of the mirror with a cachetero

With fishnet stockings as well as a tiny skirt, Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife also wears a corset decorated with some pearls and strips that decorate the design, she also added a slightly long black jacket that covered part of her back charms.

Today I take them in your name, for what we were and we are no longer, baby … “wrote Kimberly Loaiza.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

The official video was published a day ago however on his Instagram stories Kimberly loaiza He shared a bit sad, that someone had leaked his song so he was very sad, so he asked for the help of his fans to “give love” to his song on Spotify and then on YouTube.

The landlady Kim teaching several how it is that it breaks global! The one that can, can, “commented one fan.

In each of the photos we see the flirtatious businesswoman show off her charms, it should be noted that when she recorded this video she still did not submit to her aesthetic arrangements, she herself mentioned that she was pregnant with her son Juanito.

As expected in her publication, one of the first comments we find is that of JD Pantoja, who always supports her in each of her projects and is without hesitation her number one fan.

Launch “Ya no somos” by Kimberly Loaiza

Currently “Ya no más” has 5,221,215 views in total, since its launch on December 14, without a doubt its cuteness began to support it immediately, its official video also has 81,283 comments.

From the moment he released his song, the support of his fans whom he calls cute began to show up, the same happened with the pantojitas, who support Juan de Dios Pantoja, his wife and consequently his wife.