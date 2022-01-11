Kimberly Loaiza shares her workout routine at the gym | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness decided to share with her fans or beauties as she affectionately tells them, part of her new Exercise routine To maintain a perfect figure, despite the fact that Kimberly Loaiza underwent certain adjustments, it is important to enhance constant exercise.

As you will remember time after she gave birth to her second son Juanito Pantoja Loaiza, the famous internet celebrity Kimberly loaizaShe decided to undergo certain fixes for her figure, of which today the results are impressive.

However, despite already having a beautiful figure, it is necessary to carry out constant exercise to maintain it, obviously they are doctors’ recommendations, because surely not having any movement would cause your body to not have the beautiful shape that the doctors left you.

It was through two videos On his Instagram account those he shared through his stories where we could see only a small art of his routine, which included stretching to relax his muscles and some lifting with weights.

Kimberly Loaiza maintains her exquisite figure thanks to exercise | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

In the first video We see the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja lying on a blue silicone mat, so as not to touch the floor that was possibly dirty, next to her was a person in charge of helping him with these exercises.

These consisted that when he is lying on his front he will turn his hips a little to stretch this part of his body while he had his leg bent, it seems somewhat complicated, but in reality it is quite simple and extremely relaxing once it is done.

In the second video we see Kimberly loaiza interpreter of “Ya No Somos” using a device with which he lifts a little weight while stretching one of his legs and recharging himself a little with the other.

The incredible thing about this second video is that it starts from behind, so the charming later charms of La Lindura Mayor can be appreciated perfectly, whoever recorded the video little by little moves to show a little of the routine and what it it was difficult for the singer to perform it.

Which you might notice once his beautiful face was fully visible, that in addition to being a little sweaty and tired he was making some garter-belt grimaces in pain, however it is something that he will surely appreciate later when seeing the results.