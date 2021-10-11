Kimberly Loaiza joins the famous squid game on video | Instagram

Another famous celebrity who has joined the The Squid Game, the new Netflix series that has caused a stir on the Internet is the flirty Kimberly Loaiza, who recently shared her challenge in a video.

Kimberly loaiza has joined this challenge that now we can also find it on Tiktok, just as she did on her account recently.

At video that she shared appears wearing a flirty dress with straps that hang throughout the dress, she also wears a wide gold-colored belt and the design of the flirtatious garment is a bit short, it has no sleeves and her beautiful hair is loose with waves.

La Lindura Mayor as the wife of the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja is also known, began recording on her Tiktok account.

The game that the participants of the series in chapter three that is titled as “The man with the umbrella” and that by the way has a duration of 54 minutes is where they had to survive beating the round of the famous Dalgona candy.

This consists of finishing cutting with a needle the shape that is marked in a candy made with sugar, the adaptation they made on the Tiktok platform is that with your nose you would have to move carefully to select the figure of the challenge.

Unfortunately Kimberly loaiza She did not manage to overcome the challenge this time, but without a doubt after a few attempts she could do it like a professional.

Most likely, this video was recorded on the recording set of the program “Así Se Baila” where she participates alongside her husband, along with other couples.

Kim Loaiza’s video already has more than 600 thousand red hearts in addition to 8261 comments and in terms of reproductions we find more than five million.

At the beginning of the video he greets his cuties and begins to make the shape of the cookie that is a triangle, the most basic form however when he realizes that he has lost he winks with his face as a sign that he did not seem to have lost.

Several of his fans liked this gesture very much, they even mentioned it in their comment box, others were simply excited to see something related to this famous series that they have liked so much again.

It is even said that The Squid Game could become the most watched series on the most watched Netflix platform so far.