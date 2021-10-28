Kimberly Loaiza makes Kima cry with Halloween jokes | Instagram

The famous social media celebrity and also a music artist alongside her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza played some pranks on her daughter Kima, which ended up causing some tears from the little girl.

As you well know, the couple usually make a video together for Jukilop, including their two children Kima and Juanito Pantoja Loaiza.

It was to be expected that Kimberly loaiza share a video where the theme was related to Halloween, because in a few days this traditional day will be celebrated in the United States and some parts of Mexico.

The video in question was shared on Kimberly Loaiza’s channel 23 hours ago, as is customary every time they upload a video as a family, they immediately begin to have reactions from their cuteness and little devils, who love to see them together.

This one has as title: “Halloween jokes, looking for the perfect costume | Jukilop, Kimberly Loaiza”, almost a day after its publication it already has 74,552 reproductions and 37,804 comments, we will share it with you right away.

The dynamic they did was to buy several costumes to choose the best, the whole family ended up using at least one costume in the video, even though the costumes that Kim and Juan de Dios used were not creepy, when they showed some to Kima they ended very scared.

However, the one that surely ended with some tears was one that Pantoja used, where supposedly an alien was “taking” him.

With some cries of desperation to see that her father was in “Imminent danger” she was too scared, we saw this in her desperate and scared face, quickly Juan de Dios took off his suit so that his daughter could see that it was nothing bad.

After a while and more costumes, Kima got tired and didn’t want to do the dynamics anymore, something that her parents always respect and give her their space.

When you realize that they are famous human beings, but also parents who enjoy their children to the fullest, they have known how to educate Kima and Juanito very seriously, my child, “shared a netizen.

Currently the couple is living in Miami, Florida precisely in the United States, this was a decision that the couple had possibly already made for a long time and that JD Pantoja himself confirmed in one of his Instagram stories that they would stay to live indefinitely in said country.