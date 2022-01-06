Kimberly Loaiza shared her first video of the year on TikTok | Instagram

Once again the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Internet celebrity has touched the networks with her first video of the year, it was in Tiktok where Kimberly Loaiza shared this video to kick off the year.

Before the end of the year a few days before the interpreter of “Mejor Sola”, shared a series of videos to say goodbye to the year, despite the fact that it was only a couple of days before December 31, their cuteness were a bit sad to know that they would not see it.

The first video that Kimberly loaiza He shared to start this year it was 23 hours ago on his TikTok account, although this was not the first publication on social networks that he made on his accounts, the first was precisely on Instagram four days ago.

In his video, he appears interpreting the audio of a girl, who was offering potatoes for breakfast, when she suddenly mentions that the power went out and throws a micro yell, but this was the most tender, especially due to the performance of the famous youtuber and influencer.

Kimberly Loaiza La Lindura Mayor is the largest YouTube content creator in Mexico | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

“Anyone want?”, Was the description that accompanies the video of Loaiza, the name of the audio also wrote this is “original sound – Auron Viejo Sabroso”.

With more than one million one hundred thousand like’s, 5.7 million views and 27.2 comments, there is no doubt that Kimberly Loaiza started 2022 very well.

Several of her fans shared that it was a very tender audio, in some of them the Lindura Mayor herself also responded stating that it indeed was, others were a little outraged with her since she “left” from TikTok for six days .

For this, Kimberly specifically responded to said user who mentioned it that she apologized to everyone who has been affected by this decision.

Today on his TikTok account Kimberly loaiza She has more than 57.8 million followers on her account, until December 21, 2021, the interpreter of “Don’t Be Jealous” was number 8 in the world top 10, of tiktokers with the largest number of followers worldwide.

An achievement that not everyone could boast, especially in Mexico. La Lindura Mayor has surpassed international celebrities such as BTS, Jason Derulo including The Rock, until that date Chari D´amelio continued to be number one in the application.