Kimberly Loaiza poses in a red Versace swimsuit for Mejor Sola | Instagram

The famous internet celebrity known to her followers as La Lindura Mayor, Kimberly Loaiza wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, posed as flirtatious in Better alone in a red Versace swimsuit.

Obviously the 23-year-old girl has the purchasing power to acquire pieces of this famous brand, as we have seen on other occasions, thanks to her success and popularity, her earnings are millionaire.

Kimberly loaiza Not only did she leave her fans shocked by the fact that she appeared wearing important fashion brands, it was more due to the fact that she appears in a recent photograph wearing a two-piece bathing suit.

This type of swimsuit has not used them since her eldest daughter Kima became pregnant, surely you will remember some pieces that she has used, but they have been very few and she had not shown much of her body, she was usually in the pool or somehow covering herself.

Kimberly Loaiza poses in a red Versace swimsuit for Mejor Sola | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Despite the fact that in her new single which already has 8.9 million views since its release 6 days ago, she appears wearing this same swimsuit from her new photo, she is wearing a kimono that covers part of her figure.

However, she has shown more skin than on other occasions, thanks to the aesthetic treatment she underwent, she feels safer in her body and now she can show off the results whenever she wants.

The Mexican model Yanet García, like her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, did not miss an opportunity to like and comment on this publication, which already has 1,378,913 red hearts since it was shared on his official account 6 hours ago.

As for the comments, it already has 7,124 at the moment, surely when a day has passed these could easily be doubled, because Kimberly loaiza He has more than 31.3 million followers.

In the image we see her posing from a beautiful garden and in the background you can see a beautiful tree, which despite being in autumn is still quite green like the grass.

It seems that nowadays it is a custom among influencers to wear swimsuits using tennis shoes, there is a person who has been doing it for a long time and who coincidentally worked with Kim Loaiza for a while, we are talking about the youtuber Kenia Os.