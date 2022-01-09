Kimberly Loaiza poses for her fans wearing a corset and stockings | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has long been recognized youtuber and influencer who quickly became an internet celebrity, he has been showing us a more flirtatious side of himself, which is why he appeared with a cute corset Y fishnet stockings.

Surely you have noticed that after Kimberly loaiza She had her son Juanito Pantoja Loaiza and the fact that he has undergone certain aesthetic arrangements is that he began to show off his figure, something that his fans appreciate because he looks perfect, which they repeat a lot in their comments.

Currently the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja has become constant in terms of its most flirtatious content and seldom a little revealing, which seems to provoke an avalanche of like’s among her publications.

As an example of this in an alternate Instagram account, and that has been promoted on several occasions in the official one, we are talking about kimloaiza.dos, you will find these photos where she is a little more flirtatious than in the official account.

Kimberly Loaiza always looks perfect in her flirty photos | Instagram kimloaiza.dos

Precisely on December 17, 2021 when he released his new single and official video for “Ya No Somos”, approximately 3 weeks ago we saw La Lindura Mayor with a couple of outfits that would leave little to the imagination of his followers.

To pamper them and attract more attention, she shared 3 photos on this Instagram for her followers to sigh a little, looking like a queen of hearts.

In the official video of the single, which by the way has more than 12 million views since its release, you can see the complete outfit, which actually consists of a corset with stones decorating the design.

In addition to this garment and her stockings, she seems to be wearing a black interior and a little wide, in case you did not know when she recorded the video Kimberly loaiza She was pregnant with her son Juanito, and despite this she looked more than spectacular.

You forgot that when you were empty the one who filled you was me, “commented Kimberly Loaiza.

This publication already has 439,681 red hearts, although it is a “small” amount apparently, compared to its official account, it is because in this it has only 3.9 million followers competing with 32.9 million followers in the official.

Despite this, little by little she will begin to have more followers in Kimloaiza.dos is something that she will undoubtedly achieve if she proposes it as each of the projects in which she participates and develops with her husband.